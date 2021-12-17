Morgan Stanley Has $187.44 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of AvalonBay Communities worth $187,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $245.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.11.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

