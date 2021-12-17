Morgan Stanley Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $109.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the company’s current price.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Centene stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. 13,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $633,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

