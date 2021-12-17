Morgan Stanley Increases Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

