Morgan Stanley Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $175.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

NYSE:PLD opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $163.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

