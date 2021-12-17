Morgan Stanley Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

