Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,950,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $205,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,054,000 after buying an additional 913,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.