Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.07

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.07 and traded as low as C$5.08. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 38,928 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

