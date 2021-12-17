Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.