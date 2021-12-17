Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

