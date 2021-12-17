Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $35.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.
Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.26.
In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.1% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.