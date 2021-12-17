MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $17.93.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

