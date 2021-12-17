MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. 978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

