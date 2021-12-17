MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Down 43.5% in November

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MSDA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. MSD Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

