mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $2.96 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

