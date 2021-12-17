mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.95 million and $2.96 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00199582 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

