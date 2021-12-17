M&T Bank Corp Has $64.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

