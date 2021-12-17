M&T Bank Corp Purchases 27,929 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $230,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

