M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,593,566 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,593,566 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

