M&T Bank Corp Sells 334 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $45,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $348.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

