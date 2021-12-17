Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$15.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.