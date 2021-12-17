musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MMAG opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. musicMagpie has a 12 month low of GBX 159.50 ($2.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.68).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

In other musicMagpie news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 44,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £74,990.40 ($99,101.89).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.