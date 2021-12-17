Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

