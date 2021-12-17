Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 776 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $171.99 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

