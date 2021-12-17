Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

BX stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.