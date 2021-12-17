Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

