Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.21 and a 200-day moving average of $498.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

