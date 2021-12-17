Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

