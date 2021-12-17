National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $42.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.