NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.17) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.83).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 222.90 ($2.95) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 221.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.52.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($166,891.37).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

