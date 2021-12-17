Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,019 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

