Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $266,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 26.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 203.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.