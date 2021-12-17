Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,261,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $295.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $238.04 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.