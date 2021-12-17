Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 102,014 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 330.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,014 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $709.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.