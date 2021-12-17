Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 692 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 692 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $552.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.36 and a 200-day moving average of $455.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

