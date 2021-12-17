Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 387.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $10,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

