Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $14.82. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,443 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

