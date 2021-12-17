Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $16.12

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $14.82. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,443 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.