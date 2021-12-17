NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $349.30 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $349.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.30 or 0.00017905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,120,864 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.

