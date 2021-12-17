Nebulas (NAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.44 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00379580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,148,858 coins and its circulating supply is 60,637,056 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

