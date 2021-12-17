NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NEO opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 42,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

