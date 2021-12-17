Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 44.9% in November

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nestlé stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $138.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

