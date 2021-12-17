NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NMTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 17,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

