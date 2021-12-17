New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $926.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.87 billion, a PE ratio of 299.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,027.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

