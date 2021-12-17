New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

