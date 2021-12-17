New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

