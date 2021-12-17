New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sunrun worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $59,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,663 shares of company stock worth $4,482,388. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

