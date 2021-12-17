New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

