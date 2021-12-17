New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 145.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 478.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after buying an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $55,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $190.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $178.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

