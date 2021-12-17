New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

