New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,710 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 119.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.22 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

