New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,650 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $111.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

