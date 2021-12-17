New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 290 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

