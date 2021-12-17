New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Balchem worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Balchem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Balchem by 11.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 9.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $106.29 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.